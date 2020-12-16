 

Guardian Capital Group Limited to Acquire BNY Mellon’s Canadian Wealth Management Business

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon), today announced they have reached an agreement under which Guardian will acquire BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Advisory Services, Inc. (WMAS), BNY Mellon’s Canadian-based wealth management business.

The acquisition adds more than $5.5 billion of assets under advisement, of which a large portion relates to assets administered on behalf of ultra-high net worth families, and expands Guardian’s current core wealth management capabilities in the ultra-high net worth and family office segment. WMAS was a pioneer in creating the multi-family office and endowment service in Canada, and Guardian is proud to be continuing this rich tradition. Guardian’s long standing presence and commitment to serving the needs of investors in Canada complement the history established by the BNY Mellon Wealth business and its predecessors.

“We are excited to have WMAS join Guardian. WMAS is a quality organization that complements our approach and values. Our heritage of working with ultra-high net worth families, and the consistency of our approach and principles will pave the way forward together,” said George Mavroudis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Guardian. “We continue to look for ways to enhance our offering to this underserved market segment, and this transaction underscores our growth strategy.”

“We believe Guardian Capital will be a great steward to help invest and grow the WMAS business,” said Catherine Keating, CEO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management. “WMAS’s leadership in investment advice and OCIO services supported by Guardian’s 60 year track record in asset and wealth management are a compelling combination for our Canadian clients and colleagues.”

Guardian is acquiring the Toronto-based business from Mellon Canada Holding Company, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, a global investment company based in New York. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. As at September 30, 2020, Guardian had C$32.7 billion of assets under management and C$20.8 billion of assets under administration. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio, which had a fair market value of C$552 million at September 30, 2020. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange; in 2019, Guardian celebrated 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

