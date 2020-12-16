Financial calendar 2021
Nordecon AS’ financial calendar for 2021:
|Event
|Due date
|Due week
|IV quarter and 12 months 2020 interim report
|11 February 2021
|6 (2021)
|Audited annual report 2020
|29 April 2021
|17 (2021)
|I quarter and 3 months 2021 interim report
|06 May 2021
|18 (2021)
|2020 annual general meeting of shareholders
|-
|21 (2021)
|II quarter and half year 2021 interim report
|05 August 2021
|31 (2021)
|III quarter and 9 months 2021 interim report
|04 November 2021
|44 (2021)
|IV quarter and 12 months 2021 interim report
|10 February 2022
|6 (2022)
Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com
