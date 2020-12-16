 

Financial calendar 2021

Nordecon AS’ financial calendar for 2021:

Event Due date Due week
IV quarter and 12 months 2020 interim report 11 February 2021 6 (2021)
Audited annual report 2020 29 April 2021 17 (2021)
I quarter and 3 months 2021 interim report 06 May 2021 18 (2021)
2020 annual general meeting of shareholders - 21 (2021)
II quarter and half year 2021 interim report 05 August 2021 31 (2021)
III quarter and 9 months 2021 interim report 04 November 2021 44 (2021)
IV quarter and 12 months 2021 interim report 10 February 2022 6 (2022)

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com  
www.nordecon.com




