Mandate of Gateway Real Estate AG's CEO expires December 31, 2020
Frankfurt am Main, December 16, 2020. Today, Manfred Hillenbrand, CEO of Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has informed the Supervisory Board, that he will
not be available for an extension of his contract as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors beyond December 31, 2020, as he seeks to take up new opportunities. The Supervisory Board has
thanked Manfred Hillenbrand for his long-time, dedicated engagement for the company.
