 

DGAP-Adhoc Mandate of Gateway Real Estate AG's CEO expires December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.12.2020, 15:57  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
Mandate of Gateway Real Estate AG's CEO expires December 31, 2020

16-Dec-2020 / 15:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mandate of Gateway Real Estate AG's CEO expires December 31, 2020

Frankfurt am Main, December 16, 2020. Today, Manfred Hillenbrand, CEO of Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has informed the Supervisory Board, that he will not be available for an extension of his contract as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors beyond December 31, 2020, as he seeks to take up new opportunities. The Supervisory Board has thanked Manfred Hillenbrand for his long-time, dedicated engagement for the company.
 

Contact
Sven Annutsch
The Squaire No. 15, Am Flughafen
60549 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 (0) 69 78808800 0
F +49 (0) 69 78 80 88 00-99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de

16-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°15,Am Flughafen 1
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 -0
Fax: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 - 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1155781

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1155781  16-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155781&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGateway Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Mandate of Gateway Real Estate AG's CEO expires December 31, 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate Mandate of Gateway Real Estate AG's CEO expires December 31, 2020 16-Dec-2020 / 15:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Nagarro nimmt den Handel an der Frankfurter Börse auf
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC production ramp-up / AIXTRON's new SiC platform ...
Verdopplung mit Signalwirkung: Bought-Deal-Finanzierung bringt 10 Millionen Dollar.
DGAP-News: Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company
Eat Beyond Global Holdings meldet positive Entwicklung bei einem ihrer Portfoliounternehmen - ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Smartbroker wird ein Jahr alt: Berliner Online-Broker verwaltet bereits ...
EQS-Adhoc: Die V-ZUG Gruppe erwartet für 2020 ein Betriebsergebnis deutlich über dem Vorjahr
DGAP-News: EVN AG: Geschäftsverlauf im Geschäftsjahr 2019/20
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über die gutachtliche Stellungnahme durch Warth & Klein Grant ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger stellt sich weiter für die Zukunft auf
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mandat des Vorstandsvorsitzenden der Gateway Real Estate AG endet am 31. Dezember 2020 (deutsch)
15:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mandat des Vorstandsvorsitzenden der Gateway Real Estate AG endet am 31. Dezember 2020
04.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Gateway Real Estate AG (deutsch)
04.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Gateway Real Estate AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
1.114
Hanseatische Immobilien Invest AG --- DIE HAMBURG AKTIE ---