DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate Mandate of Gateway Real Estate AG's CEO expires December 31, 2020 16-Dec-2020 / 15:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, December 16, 2020. Today, Manfred Hillenbrand, CEO of Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has informed the Supervisory Board, that he will not be available for an extension of his contract as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors beyond December 31, 2020, as he seeks to take up new opportunities. The Supervisory Board has thanked Manfred Hillenbrand for his long-time, dedicated engagement for the company.



Contact

Sven Annutsch

The Squaire No. 15, Am Flughafen

60549 Frankfurt am Main

T +49 (0) 69 78808800 0

F +49 (0) 69 78 80 88 00-99

E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de

