 

Hackett World-Class Finance Organizations Now Spend 36% Less, Operate With 45% Fewer Staff

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 16:00  |  87   |   |   

Today’s world-class finance organizations operate at a 36% lower cost than typical functions, are run with 45% fewer full-time equivalents (FTEs), and are 21% more likely be perceived as agile in meeting business challenges, according to new research from The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT).

The Hackett Group research also projects even higher levels of performance that finance can unlock through accelerated digital transformation. The Hackett Group’s analysis finds that over a three-year period, world-class finance organizations can transition to a “Digital World Class” model that would enable them to operate at 44% lower cost than typical finance organizations with 58% fewer staff, while driving greater value and new digital capabilities for their companies. A 25% improvement in operational efficiency through automation is a key part of this cost advantage. But to achieve this, even world-class finance organizations will need to increase their investment in technology while developing new capabilities, The Hackett Group’s research finds.

In addition to improved efficiency, digital world-class performance drives effectiveness across the enterprise, resulting in greater enterprise value creation. This effectiveness is evident across multiple dimensions, including: enablement of revenue growth strategies; increased customer intimacy; greater return on investment; faster speed to decision-making; and increased agility.

The research offers a detailed action plan for how finance organizations can transition to a next-generation, enterprise-aligned operating model. The finance function of the future will be capability-focused, digitally driven, agile, and enterprise-leveraged, as it more effectively enables future business strategies. Digital world-class finance organizations will allocate resources differently, the research found, shifting staff away from transactional work and reallocating capacity toward Digital Global Business Services Operations and Enterprise Capability Centers, while dramatically reducing resources at the corporate and business unit level.

A public version of the research, “Transforming Finance to Prevail in the Next Normal,” which contains more than 50 metrics detailing the performance of typical, world-class, and digital world-class finance organizations, is available on a complimentary basis, with registration, here.

The coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying extreme economic uncertainty have also lent new urgency to the need for finance organizations to improve the agility of their forecasting and analysis processes, the research found. Sophisticated financial planning and analysis teams are beginning to create an end-to-end view of the data analytics process, which starts with data curation and ends with producing actionable insight. They are automating a greater share of data collection and embracing new analytics techniques such as predictive modeling. World-class finance organizations spend more time analyzing data versus collecting and compiling it, the research found. They also focus on proactive analysis and decision-making versus historical reporting, and use more sophisticated, analytics techniques, the research found.

Seite 1 von 3
Hackett Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hackett World-Class Finance Organizations Now Spend 36% Less, Operate With 45% Fewer Staff Today’s world-class finance organizations operate at a 36% lower cost than typical functions, are run with 45% fewer full-time equivalents (FTEs), and are 21% more likely be perceived as agile in meeting business challenges, according to new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of $500 Million 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Prevail Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
The Hackett Group Announces Change In Fourth Quarter Dividend Payment Date To December 30, 2020