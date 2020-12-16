Gofore Plc Gofore aims to transfer to the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market during first quarter of 2021
GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT, INSIDE INFORMATION 16 DECEMBER 2020 AT 16.45
Gofore aims to transfer to the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market during first quarter of 2021
According to the plan Gofore Plc released on 15 November 2019, the Board of Directors of Gofore has specified the schedule concerning the aim to transfer from the First North Growth Market Finland to the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market during the year 2021.
Preparations for the transfer have progressed well and according to the specified schedule, Gofore aims to transfer to the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market during the first quarter of 2021 (Q1/2021).
Further information:
Timur Kärki, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 828 5886
timur.karki@gofore.com
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. + 358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com
Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210
Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.
