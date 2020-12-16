GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT, INSIDE INFORMATION 16 DECEMBER 2020 AT 16.45



Gofore aims to transfer to the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market during first quarter of 2021



According to the plan Gofore Plc released on 15 November 2019 , the Board of Directors of Gofore has specified the schedule concerning the aim to transfer from the First North Growth Market Finland to the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market during the year 2021.

Preparations for the transfer have progressed well and according to the specified schedule, Gofore aims to transfer to the Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market during the first quarter of 2021 (Q1/2021).