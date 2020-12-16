Description of IFRS transition effects and exemptions applied



The accounting policies that have had the most significant impact on the income statement and the statement of financial position of Gofore Group as a result of the transition to IFRS have been summarized below.



Gofore Group has applied the exemptions of IFRS 1 First-time Adaption of International Financial Reporting Standards relating to Business Combinations, Foreign Currency Translations and Share-based Payments. These are described more in detail below.



The alphabets in topics (A-F) refer to the columns in the calculation tables.





1. Leases, Gofore as a lessee (B)

Gofore Group has mainly leased offices, parking spaces, cars and office machinery. Under FAS, lease expenses have been recognized as other operating expenses in the P&L on a straight-line basis over the lease period. The Group has not capitalized the leases in FAS and has thus not followed the option to apply IFRS 16 in FAS. The commitments relating to the lease agreements have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements as off-balance sheet items as part of contingent liabilities.



The Group has adopted IFRS 16 standard by using the modified retrospective approach by recognising the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard in the opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2019. The right-of-use asset and the lease liability are calculated by discounting the future lease payments. The lease liabilities have been measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments as of 1 January 2019 and right-of-use assets have been recognized at an amount equal to the lease liability on 1 January 2019.



In applying IFRS 16, the lease expenses presented in FAS are replaced with the depreciation of the right-of-use asset. In addition, the interest costs of the lease liabilities are recognised as finance costs in the Statement of Profit and Loss.



The standard contains practical expedients, under which low-value leases and short-term leases (lease-term under 12 months) can be exempted from recognition. Gofore Group applies both expedients.



The effect of leases has been presented in column B, "Leases" in the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Financial Position.





2. Business combinations (C)

Gofore has elected to apply the exemption of IFRS 1 and it is not applying IFRS 3 Business Combinations retrospectively to past business combinations that occured before the date of transition to IFRS. Use of this exemption means that the FAS carrying amounts of assets and liabilities, that are required to be recognised under IFRS, is their deemed cost at the date of the acquisition. After the date of the acquisition, measurement is in accordance with IFRS. Gofore did not recognise or exclude any previously recognised amounts as a result of IFRS recognition requirements.



Gofore has restated the business combinations from the transition date 1.1.2019 onwards, to comply with the requirements of IFRS. There are two acquisitions, Silver Planet Oy and Mangodesign (officially named mangodesign Finke-Anlauff & Anlauff GbR), that have been made by Gofore during the reporting period of this release. These acquisitions have been recorded in accordance with IFRS 3.



Gofore has measured the cost of the acquisitions at the fair value of the considerations paid, allocated that cost to the acquired identifiable assets and liabilities on the basis of their fair values and the rest of the cost has been recorded as goodwill. For the acquisitions of Silverplanet and Mangodesign, Gofore has identified customer relationships and non-compete agreements as key intangible assets and allocated the cost accordingly to these identified intangible assets. These identified intangible assets are amortized within their underlying useful life between 5-6 years.



Under FAS, transaction costs are included in the acquisition cost of the acquired company, while these items are expensed when incurred under IFRS. Accordingly, when preparing the PPAs for the business combinations in the conversion period, the transaction costs have been expensed for IFRS purposes.



The adjustments for business combinations recalculated in accordance with IFRS 3, have been presented in the column C, "Business combinations" in the Statement of Profit and Loss and in the Statement of Financial Position.





3. Reversal of goodwill amortizations (D)

Following the transition exemption of IFRS 1, the businesses acquired prior to the IFRS trasition 1.1.2019 are recognised in Gofore's IFRS financial statements by using the carrying amount of goodwill as of 1.1.2019 as presented in the FAS Financial Statements. Gofore has reversed the FAS amortization in the conversion period by adjusting the goodwill amortizations in the Statement of Profit and Loss against the goodwill recognised in the Statement of Financial Position. In accordance with IFRS, goodwill shall no longer be amortized over its useful life but it will be tested for impairment in accordance with IAS 36 annually or whenever there are indications of impairment in the assets. The goodwill has been tested for impairment as of 1.1.2019 and 31.12.2019 and has not resulted any impairment recognition.



The adjustment for reversal of goodwill amotizations has been presented in adjustment column D, "Reversal of Goodwill amortizations".





4. Share-based payments (E)

Under local GAAP, the Group has recognised only the cost for the long-term incentive plan as an expense when incurred. IFRS requires the fair value of the share options to be determined using an appropriate pricing model and the expenses for the share-based payments are recognised over the vesting period.



Gofore has only equity settled share-based payment programs in the reporting period and the expenses for these share based payment programs, have been recognised over the vesting period in IFRS. The adjustment has been recoded in other personell expenses and within share-based payments and retained earnings in equity.



The effect of share-based payments has been presented in column E, "Share-based Payments" in the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Financial Position.





5. Impairment of financial assets (F)

The adoption of IFRS has changed the Group’s accounting for impairment losses for financial assets by replacing incurred loss approach under FAS with a forward-looking expected credit loss (ECL) approach in accordance with IFRS 9. As a result Gofore has measured and recognised a loss allowance for expected credit losses for financial assets measured at amortized cost. The related change in the loss allowance during the conversion period has been recorded through profit and loss in other operating expenses.



The effect of ECL has been presented in column F, "Other Adjustments" in Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Financial Position.





6. Financial assets (F)

In accordance with IFRS the financial assets shall be classified based on the business model.



In the transition to IFRS Gofore Group made an irrevocably decicion to classify its financial securities, which include shares in funds, at fair value through profit and loss. The effect of change in fair value of financial securities has been presented in column F, Other Adjustments in Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Financial Position.



Investments in other shares are measured at fair value through Statement of Other Comprehensive Income (OCI).



In FAS these have been presented at acquisition cost.





7. Deferred tax (B, C, E, F)

Gofore Group has recognised deferrred taxes in FAS mainly relating to depreciation differences. In IFRS deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognised on all adjustments leading to temporary differences.



The most significant impacts on deferred taxes are resulting from the business combinations presented in accordance with IFRS 3, from which deferred tax liabilities have been recorded in the conversion period.



The deferred tax impacts of all IFRS adjustments have been presented in connection with each separate IFRS adjustment in the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Financial Position.





8. Foreign currency translation (F)

Under FAS, the Group has recognised translation differences on foreign operations in a separate component of equity. In the IFRS transition the cumulative currency translation differences for all foreign operations have been deemed to be zero as at 1 January 2019 applying the exepmtion of IFRS 1. Any gain or loss on a subsequent disposal of any foreign operation after the adoption of IFRS will exclude translation differences that arose before the date of transition but will include later translation differences.

The resulting adjustment has been recognised against retained earnings.



Starting from the transition date 1.1.2019, the currency translation difference is presented through Statement of Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) in accordance with IFRS.



The effect of the adjustment has been presented in column F, "Other Adjustments" in the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income and Statement of Financial Position.





9. Treasury shares (F)

The own shares acquired are classified as treasury shares. At the end of June 2020, company held 33 859 shares which are valued at the purchase price on the acquisition date. Treasury shares are presented as a separate line item within equity under IFRS, while in FAS financial statements these have been presented within retained earnings.



The effect of the adjustment has been presented in column F, "Other Adjustments" in the Statement of Financial Position.





10. Reclassifications (A)