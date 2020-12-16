Gofore updates its strategy and long-term financial targets and makes changes to the composition and responsibilities of the Group Executive Team

Gofore Plc's Board of Directors has approved the company's updated strategy for 2021–2023 and long-term financial targets. In order to support the execution of its updated strategy, Gofore will make changes to the composition and responsibilities of its Group Executive Team as of 1 January 2021. Gofore's vision is to be one of the most significant digital transformation consultancies in Europe. In line with this vision, Gofore is constantly striving to be:

1. Growing and profitable

2. Impactful and responsible

3. International

4. Constantly renewing

5. Offering exceptional customer and employee experience



Gofore strengthens its position as an agile and culturally strong, continuously evolving top expert organisation. Gofore prides itself on its positive impact on society and believes that the value-based responsibility shared among its employees will help in the pursuit of sustainable success.



Gofore strives for growth in all its operating areas and customer segments. The advancement of digitalisation in society and within businesses means that in addition to leveraging cutting-edge technology, customers must have the ability to implement change in their business, organisation, and practices. Gofore aims to differentiate itself from its competitors by serving its customers extensively as a partner in agile digital transformation. The company provides expert services for holistic transformation, including digital transformation consulting, service design, digital service development, and digital quality assurance.

Strategic Growth Avenues

Business growth is pursued in three areas: continued growth in Finland, growth in international markets and growth through acquisitions.

1. Continued growth in Finland

In the public sector in Finland, Gofore aims to continue developing into a leading provider of expert services for digital transformation and further strengthening its strong position. Finland is one of the world's leading countries in public digital services, and significant investments in the development of digital services are expected to continue.