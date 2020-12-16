High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Component (Solutions [Servers, Storage, Networking Devices, and Software] and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Server Prices Band, Application Area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets , the HPC market size is expected to grow from USD 37.8 billion in 2020 to USD 49.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The demand for HPC is driven by the increasing need for efficient computing, enhanced scalability, and reliable storage, emerging need for the high-speed data processing with accuracy, adoption of HPC in the cloud.

The server solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The components is sub segmented as Solutions as services. The solutions segment further sub-segmented as server, storage, networking devices, software. The server solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the HPC market among the solutions. This growth these segments are supported by enterprises are transforming to the digital world and cloud adoptions by enterprises from verticals across the world.

SMEs segment to grow with higher market size during the forecast period

The Small and Medium size enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow with a higher rate contributing to the market. This growth of SMEs is supported by the implementation of the HPC solution, along with services, is expected to result in better risk mitigation, reduced administrative overhead, reduced cost of compliance, favorable business outcomes, and improved business efficiency for SMEs.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The North American HPC market is already mature for HPC systems, and a significant number of new installations of HPC and upgrade of the existing HPC solutions. Currently, the United States (US) holds the highest share in the HPC market as it is home to large telecom giants, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user industries that continuously adapt to newer technologies for improved business productivity and work efficiency.