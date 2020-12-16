 

DGAP-News Continuity in the zooplus AG Management Board secured: Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mischa Ritter extends Management Board contract for another three-year term

Continuity in the zooplus AG Management Board secured: Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mischa Ritter extends Management Board contract for another three-year term

Munich, December 16, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1) has resolved to extend the appointment of the acting Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr. Mischa Ritter, for another term of office. The reappointment for another three-year term will take effect on December 1, 2021 and will run until November 30, 2024. Dr. Ritter has been a member of the Management Board of zooplus AG since December 2018.

Christian Stahl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG, stated: "With the extension of the management board contract of Dr. Mischa Ritter, we have secured continuity of the zooplus management team. Dr. Ritter joined zooplus in 2012, has accompanied the Group on its growth path for almost a decade and has been responsible for logistics and operations since 2015. His extensive expertise, particularly in managing the interplay between technology and logistics within the zooplus network, has made a major contribution to the Group's success and expansion as Europe's leading online retailer in the pet supplies category. Since mid-2020, Dr. Ritter has also been responsible for own brand products and accessories at zooplus. We are pleased to announce today that Dr. Ritter's contract has been extended for a further term of office."

With his new contract, Dr. Ritter's successful work as COO of zooplus has been acknowledged by the Supervisory Board. During his career at zooplus, Dr. Ritter has been responsible for the expansion of the logistics operations in Europe to encompass eleven logistics centers, which was necessary for the company's growth. This ensured a consistently high level of product availability while achieving improved cost efficiency by reducing the logistics costs per parcel. His work has been a valuable contribution to the best-in-class customer experience and service level of zooplus.

