Ingles Markets Pharmacy Prepared to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

The FDA announced it has granted its first emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) is enthusiastic about this landmark announcement and continues to work with the federal, state, and local governments in preparation to provide COVID vaccine, first to high priority populations as defined by CDC and state governments, then to the general population as vaccines becomes more widely available in 2021.

“Ingles pharmacists are an integral part of the communities we serve. We are proud to have been selected by the federal and state governments to serve and protect our patients by administering COVID-19 vaccine,” said Ron Freeman, Chief Financial Officer. Ingles has indicated that upon receipt of vaccine, their top priority will be communicating with patients and working diligently to protect them.