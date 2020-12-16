Americans Rallying to Support Small Businesses This Holiday Season

American consumers are rallying to support small businesses this holiday season according the new research from Comcast Business which explores U.S. consumers’ shopping trends and behaviors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national survey of more than 1,000 consumers found that 46% are more likely to patronize local/small businesses this holiday season compared to previous years, driven primarily by a desire to give back to their communities (53%), while also becoming more purposeful in their shopping.

The study also revealed that 84% of Americans are mindful of the type of businesses they support, including purchasing from small and Black-owned businesses. It also found that consumers: