CBL Properties Announces Site Work Is Set to Begin – Making Way for Premier Fashion Department Store, Von Maur, at West Towne Mall in Madison, Wisconsin

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced that exciting things are in store for West Towne Mall in Madison, WI, as site work is set to commence later this month on the redevelopment of the former Boston Store. The demolition of the former anchor will make way for Madison’s first and only Von Maur department store. At opening, the new store will deliver its popular brands and merchandise to the city and surrounding area.

“We’re thrilled that work will soon be underway to raze the former Boston Store and further the transformation of yet another CBL property,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “Von Maur has been one of the most requested names by our customers with their unparalleled selection of brands and outstanding customer service. The new store will complement the upscale mix already available at West Towne Mall.”