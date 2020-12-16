 

CBL Properties Announces Site Work Is Set to Begin – Making Way for Premier Fashion Department Store, Von Maur, at West Towne Mall in Madison, Wisconsin

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 16:00  |  45   |   |   

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced that exciting things are in store for West Towne Mall in Madison, WI, as site work is set to commence later this month on the redevelopment of the former Boston Store. The demolition of the former anchor will make way for Madison’s first and only Von Maur department store. At opening, the new store will deliver its popular brands and merchandise to the city and surrounding area.

“We’re thrilled that work will soon be underway to raze the former Boston Store and further the transformation of yet another CBL property,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “Von Maur has been one of the most requested names by our customers with their unparalleled selection of brands and outstanding customer service. The new store will complement the upscale mix already available at West Towne Mall.”

Lebovitz added, “Despite delays caused by the pandemic, we are looking forward to making progress on this and the many other projects in our redevelopment pipeline as we position our properties for future growth and success.”

Once CBL completes demolition of the Boston Store, the site will be turned over to Von Maur to begin the ground-up development of the new 85,000-square-foot store that is expected to open in fall 2022. The one-story Von Maur store will feature an exterior brick façade and the retailer’s signature residential ambiance, complete with antiques, original artwork, open-floor plan and music from the on-site grand piano. Information about a grand opening will be announced as the project progresses.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 107 properties totaling 66.7 million square feet across 26 states, including 65 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBL Properties Announces Site Work Is Set to Begin – Making Way for Premier Fashion Department Store, Von Maur, at West Towne Mall in Madison, Wisconsin CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced that exciting things are in store for West Towne Mall in Madison, WI, as site work is set to commence later this month on the redevelopment of the former Boston Store. The demolition of the former …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of $500 Million 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
The Hackett Group Announces Change In Fourth Quarter Dividend Payment Date To December 30, 2020
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity