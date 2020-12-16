 

Logitech Teams Up with Girls Who Code, Supporting its Mission to Close the Gender Gap in Tech

16.12.2020   

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced it has teamed up with Girls Who Code, joining the international non-profit in its essential mission to close the gender gap in technology worldwide, helping young and aspiring girls discover a passion for engineering and creativity with its Master Series of products.

Logitech teams Up with Girls Who Code, supporting its mission to close the gender gap in tech, helping young girls discover a passion for engineering and creativity through a series of collaborative tactics (Photo: Business Wire)

“Logitech and Girls Who Code are both committed to building a pipeline of female creators, makers and builders, so we are thrilled to team up and build this relationship globally,” said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. “Logitech’s Master series is a collection of advanced tools, including products and software, designed and developed to help the builders of tomorrow — creators and coders. As we integrate technology into our daily lives now more than ever before, Logitech looks forward to contributing to the overall development, empowerment and success of the future leaders in Girls Who Code programs.”

Throughout the next year Logitech will work closely with Girls Who Code to deliver a range of educational and career opportunities. Logitech will sponsor a Girls Who Code Summer Immersion Program, host virtual sessions and events for students, provide internship opportunities and more. To support Girls Who Code activities, Logitech will donate an amount measured on a portion of the global sales from every Master Series product sold, including MX Master 3, MX Keys and MX Anywhere 3, to Girls Who Code, supporting its ongoing programming and outreach efforts.

"Girls Who Code is on a mission to close the gender gap in tech and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does—that work would not be possible without the support of partners like Logitech," said Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code. "We're grateful for their allyship in this space, and look forward to working together to bring more girls and young women into technology."

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. With their 7-week Summer Immersion Program, after school Clubs, and College Loops program, they are leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Girls Who Code has reached 300,000 girls to date through its programs and 500 million people through campaigns, advocacy work, and New York Times best-selling series. To join the movement or learn more, visit girlswhocode.com. Follow the organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode.

