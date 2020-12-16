 

HomeServe Acquires Sterling Air Services Furthering Phoenix, Arizona-Area HVAC Expansion

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair, and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of Sterling Air Services (Sterling). The award winning, A+ rated Better Business Bureau company is based in Mesa, Arizona and serves residential customers throughout the Phoenix East Valley area.

Since starting as a “one-man-in-a-van” small business in 2008, Joel Harris has worked to grow the HVAC and plumbing company to include 12 service technicians. With his wife Anastasia helping to lead the business, the Sterling team has become a well-known local brand, which is evidenced by its 5-star Google rating.

“It’s a great day to bring Sterling Air Services into the HomeServe family. Joel and Anastasia Harris have built a company with a keen focus on customer service that is a perfect match for HomeServe,” commented Rob DiPietro, HomeServe’s Managing Director, HVAC. “Sterling, along with our two other Phoenix-area companies, Dukes of Air and Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing, will go a long way to helping HomeServe serve more customers in the region.”

Sterling Air Services offers a range of cooling, heating, plumbing and water services to their customers, which has earned the company multiple notable awards, including:

  • Carrier Sales Excellence Award: 2016-2019
  • Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year: 2011
  • Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year: 2010
  • Queen Creek business of the Year: 2017

Commented Joel Harris, “Sterling Services is extremely excited to be partnering with HomeServe. We see many doors of opportunity opening up for employees, vendors and customers and look forward to future growth and service excellence.”

Leading HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses interested in exploring the opportunity to join HomeServe should visit www.HomeServeTransition.com or contact Rob DiPietro, Managing Director, HVAC, at Rob.Dipietro@HomeServeUSA.com. For more information about HomeServe, visit www.HomeServe.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.5 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 1,000 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.



