Gofore Plc Invitation to Gofore’s virtual Capital Markets Day on 14 January 2021
GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 16 DECEMBER 2020 AT 17.10
Gofore invites analysts, investors and media representatives to its virtual Capital Markets Day on 14 January 2021 from 12:00 to 16:00 EET.
Capital Markets Day focuses on Gofore's updated strategy, growth plans and business outlook. The management presentations will enlarge on the strategic and financial objectives and the plans to achieve them.
In addition to CEO Mikael Nylund, the speakers of the day are Teppo Talvinko (CFO), Kristiina Härkönen (Chief Sustainability Director), Juha Virtanen (Director, Sales and Customer Value), Elja Kirjavainen (Director, Digital Transformation), Aki Koikkalainen (Director, Digital Services Development) and Miika Nurminen (Director, Digital Quality Assurance).
Agenda:
- Gofore in Brief: Mikael Nylund
- Gofore Growth Strategy – and Growth Avenues: Mikael Nylund and Juha Virtanen
- Gofore’s Differentiated Offering: Elja Kirjavainen, Aki Koikkalainen and Miika Nurminen
- Sustainability Driving Our Business: Kristiina Härkönen
- People, Culture and Ecosystem: Mikael Nylund
- Financial Highlights: Teppo Talvinko
The event will be held in English. Participants can ask questions during the presentations and in a Q&A session. Registration and webcast of the event can be found at https://gofore.videosync.fi/cmd-2021.
The presentations and video recording will be available at www.gofore.com/invest shortly after the event.
A warm welcome to our Capital Markets Day.
Mikael Nylund
CEO
For further information, please contact:
- E-mail InvestorRelations@gofore.com
- by phone Nina Pavón, IR Lead, Gofore Plc, tel. +358 40 508 1817
Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.
