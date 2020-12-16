In addition to CEO Mikael Nylund, the speakers of the day are Teppo Talvinko (CFO), Kristiina Härkönen (Chief Sustainability Director), Juha Virtanen (Director, Sales and Customer Value), Elja Kirjavainen (Director, Digital Transformation), Aki Koikkalainen (Director, Digital Services Development) and Miika Nurminen (Director, Digital Quality Assurance).

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 16 DECEMBER 2020 AT 17.10 Invitation to Gofore’s virtual Capital Markets Day on 14 January 2021 Gofore invites analysts, investors and media representatives to its virtual Capital Markets Day on 14 January 2021 from 12:00 to 16:00 EET. Capital Markets Day focuses on Gofore's updated strategy, growth plans and business outlook. The management presentations will enlarge on the strategic and financial objectives and the plans to achieve them.

Agenda:



Gofore in Brief: Mikael Nylund

Gofore Growth Strategy – and Growth Avenues: Mikael Nylund and Juha Virtanen



Gofore’s Differentiated Offering: Elja Kirjavainen, Aki Koikkalainen and Miika Nurminen

Sustainability Driving Our Business: Kristiina Härkönen

People, Culture and Ecosystem: Mikael Nylund

Financial Highlights: Teppo Talvinko



The event will be held in English. Participants can ask questions during the presentations and in a Q&A session. Registration and webcast of the event can be found at https://gofore.videosync.fi/cmd-2021 .

The presentations and video recording will be available at www.gofore.com/invest shortly after the event.



