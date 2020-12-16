Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB ,,Utenos trikotažas“ Shareholders

On the initiative and by the 14 December, 2020 decision of the Management Board of the Company an Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Utenos trikotažas” (registered at J.Basanavičiaus st. 122, LT-28214 Utena, legal entity code 183709468) (hereinafter – the Company) Shareholders is being convened at J. Basanavičiaus st. 122, Utena, on 8 January 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Shareholders' registration will commence at 10:00 a.m. and will be closed at 10:55 a.m.

Agenda of the meeting:

Approval of Companys‘ Executive Remuneration Policy.

Shareholders who at the end of the Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be shareholders of the Company, have a right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded.

A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and having a voting right must bring with him/her a person's identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Each shareholder shall have a right, in the manner established by the Law, to authorise another person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, an authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder or shareholders represented by him/her, unless the authorized person's rights are limited by the power of attorney or by the Law. The authorised person must provide a power of attorney certified in the manner established by the Law. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by the Law. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney.

A shareholder or a person authorised by him/her shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. Upon a shareholder's request, the Company, not later than 10 days before the General Meeting of Shareholders, shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail free of charge. The sample of General Voting Ballot is also provided on the Company's website at http://www.ut.lt/investors. The General Voting Ballot, duly filled in and signed by the shareholder or a person, having a voting right, and the document confirming the voting right (if any) must be delivered to the Company by registered mail to AB “Utenos trikotažas”, J.Basanavičiaus st. 122, LT-28214 Utena, Lithuania or submitted against signature at the Company‘s Head Office (the same address) not later than before the end of registration of the attendees of the General Meeting of Shareholders.