Corning and Nippon Paint Announce Launch of Antimicrobial Paint in China

Nippon Paint Containing Corning Guardiant Antimicrobial Particles shown to kill 99.9% of the virus that causes COVID-19

CORNING, NY, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) and Nippon Paint China (Nippon Paint) today announced the commercial launch of Nippon Paint’s first antiviral kid’s paint in China. The paint, which Nippon Paint calls Nippon Kid's Odour-Less All In One Interior Emulsion Paint-Anti Bacteria Plus (Nippon Kid’s Paint), formulated for use in spaces where children spend the most time, contains Corning Guardiant, a novel antimicrobial paint additive. Corning Guardiant contains the most bioactive form of copper (cuprous ions, Cu+1) encased in a special glass-ceramic powder that enables its controlled release for killing germs.



Last month, Corning announced breakthrough test results demonstrating paints formulated with Corning Guardiant showed 99.9% kill of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on the coated surfaces in less than two hours. Surfaces coated with Nippon Kid’s Paint also showed greater than 99.9% kill of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These tests were conducted using rigorous test protocols approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).