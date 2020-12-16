Gofore’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2021 

Financial Statements Release for the year 2020 Fri, 5 March 2021

Business Review Q1/2021 Mon, 19 April 2021

Half-year financial report H1/2021 Fri, 13 August 2021

Business Review Q3/2021 Thu, 14 October 2021

The Annual Report for the year 2020 will be published on Friday, 5 March 2021.



The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, 26 March 2021. The Board of Directors of Gofore Plc will convene the meeting at a later date.

In addition, Gofore publishes a monthly business review that includes the number of employees and monthly net sales with comparable information, management's assessment of the development of the business during the review period, and other key figures that facilitate the monitoring of the company's growth strategy.­­



Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com .



