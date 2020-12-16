 

3rd Annual Karen Hunter Memorial Award call for nominations

Award recognizes library team collaborations that advance information dissemination via technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, announced today the call for nominations for the 3rd Annual Karen Hunter Memorial Award. The award recognizes demonstrated evidence of the desire to encourage collaborations between librarians and publishers, or exemplar experience with advancing information dissemination via technology. Awardees receive $5000 and support to attend a virtual award reception, to be announced in early 2021.

The most recent 2020 Karen Hunter Memorial Award was awarded to the institutional repository team at Montclair State University's Harry A. Sprague Library.

The Elsevier Karen Hunter Memorial Award was established in 2018 to honor Karen's legacy. In her four decades at Elsevier, Karen led groundbreaking initiatives in scholarly communications in partnership with the research community. You can read more about Karen and her contributions here.

Gwen Evans, Vice President of Global Library Relations, Elsevier said, "Libraries and publishers have productively worked together to offer and implement e-resources, technology and services. The onset of COVID-19 has further spurred on creativity and efficiency in how we work together to foster those collaborations and partnerships. The Karen Hunter Memorial Award is one way for us to continue to celebrate and bring visibility to those achievements between publishers and libraries."

How to submit nominations and notification schedule

Demonstrated evidence can be a project, a product, a publication, a program event, a testimony, or other form of collaboration between librarians and publishers or a technological advancement. The collaboration or technological development does not need to be related to Elsevier.

The awardee is selected by Elsevier's North American Library Advisory Board (NALAB). Award criteria include being:

  1. A library team or member of library staff.
  2. Currently employed within the United States or Canada.
  3. Any kind of librarian – e.g., academic, government, school, public, medical or special.
  4. Able to attend accept the award and participate in the Hunter Forum if requested.
  5. Willing to say a couple words of award acceptance at the Hunter Forum.

Please apply by sending nominations to Gwen Evans at g.evans@elsevier.com and include: a cover letter stating nomination justification and nominator's name/contact information; the nominee's qualifications as they relate to the award criteria; the nominee's CV; and a letter of support from colleagues. Nominations are due midnight US Pacific Standard Time, January 29, 2021. The awardee will receive notification of their selection no later than the end of March 2021.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Jonathan Davis
Elsevier Communications, Europe
+31 20 485 2719
j.davis.1@elsevier.com

