FOX News Media Signs Laura Ingraham to New Multi-Year Deal

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come.”

FOX News Media has signed Laura Ingraham to a new multi-year deal where she will continue as the host of The Ingraham Angle (weekdays, 10-11 PM/ET) on FOX News Channel (FNC), announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media.

Since joining the primetime lineup in October of 2017, The Ingraham Angle’s audience has continued to grow, solidifying Ingraham’s place as the most-watched 10PM/ET host in cable news history — and the most-watched female host in cable history.

“With so many challenges facing Americans, I am more determined than ever to deliver the incisive, pull-no-punches analysis and commentary that our viewers expect and enjoy,” Ingraham said. “It is a great privilege to host an hour each weeknight on FOX News to address the most important, most timely, and sometimes, the most hilarious moments of the day. Our team takes great pride in the work we do—and has fun doing it!"

Over the past three years, the Ingraham Angle has posted double-digit gains in Total Viewers, the 25-54 demographic and the even younger 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research. With Ingraham at the helm, the 10PM/ET hour is experiencing its highest-rated year ever, averaging 3.6 million viewers and 650,000 in the 25-54 demo, resulting in this record-breaking year. Throughout the 2020 election cycle, The Ingraham Angle dominated the cable news landscape not only in the 10PM/ET hour, but also every hour of CNN and MSNBC’s programs across the board, including The Rachel Maddow Show at 9PM/ET.

Over the years, Ingraham has become well-known for a fearless, yet fair, approach to covering politics and the culture — often challenging the conventional thinking of the day. Just as important, she continues to feature the struggles and triumphs of everyday Americans who make the country work.

From her news-making interviews with President Donald Trump and his top cabinet members, to her reporting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd, Ingraham Angle viewers were given a birds-eye view of the ever-changing American landscape. She also hosted groundbreaking, emotional town hall events on the increasing violence in Chicago and, most recently in Georgia, on the highly anticipated Senate run-offs.

Additionally, she co-hosts Laura & Raymond on the direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX Nation, where she and co-host Raymond Arroyo dive into the most topical news of the day in their signature satirical style.

Ingraham joined FNC in 2007 as a contributor, providing political analysis and commentary throughout the network’s daytime and primetime programming. Previously, her radio program earned her the spot as the most-listened-to woman in political talk radio on hundreds of stations nationwide. A graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia School of Law, she served as a litigator and Supreme Court law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas. She is also a New York Times bestselling author of “Shut Up & Sing,” “Power to the People,” “The Obama Diaries” and “Billionaire at the Barricades.”

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly announced AVOD service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

