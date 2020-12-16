Kona Grill Debuts Holiday Specials and New Menu Items at Restaurants Nationwide

Just in time for the holiday season, The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS), is unveiling unforgettable holiday offerings at Kona Grill. These holiday dishes offer a broad range of freshly prepared dishes from the grill, while enhancing existing fan-favorite items and holiday-inspired dishes like Roasted Turkey, Surf & Turf, Kona Sliders, Sushi and Lobster Potstickers – all made using only the freshest ingredients and available now for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

This holiday season, Kona Grill is turning it up a notch with their holiday menu offerings – providing a memorable culinary experience. Guests have a range of delicious dishes from which to choose, including Surf & Turf, Traditional Roasted Turkey, Miso Beef Short Ribs, mouthwatering Macadamia Nut Pie and Whiskey Bread Pudding. The full Kona Grill menu will also be offered throughout the holiday season, allowing guests to experience the restaurant’s latest culinary offerings such as Seared Sea Bass Sliders, Turkey Mucho Loco, Prime Rib, Shrimp Tacos, Ribeye Meatballs and Lemongrass Clam Chowder, plus all-new brunch menu offerings like Ricotta Cheese Fritters, Rocky Mountain Omelet, Spicy Lobster Avocado Toast and the Kona Loco (Kona Grill’s take on the traditional Hawaiian Loco Moco).

“We’re excited to be broadening our holiday offerings, serving up more craveable dishes, while enhancing existing fan-favorite items,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “This holiday and beyond, we’re truly elevating the Kona Grill vibe, while staying true to the restaurant’s unique heritage, offering freshly grilled dishes that we know all guests will love. Whether you’re looking for an evening out with family and friends for the holidays or looking to indulge at home – Kona Grill is offering delicious fare, no matter your craving.”

Kona Grill’s holiday menus will be available at restaurants nationwide for dine-in (where permitted), covered and heated outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. From 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, special plated meals will be available for guests, along with the full menu. For guests looking to dine at-home this year, Kona Grill will offer these Christmas specials for delivery and curbside pickup. Pre-ordering is available from December 17 – 23, with special to-go and delivery options for two in addition to individual, in-restaurant selections: