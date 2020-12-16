 

New virtual conference hosted by Casa will unlock the secret of digital keys

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 17:00  |  30   |   |   

Keyfest explores how cryptographic keys will shape the future of digital privacy and security

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The worlds of Bitcoin and security technology converge in January to discuss the future of Bitcoin and explore how cryptographic keys are shaping every aspect of our lives, from digital money to free speech and government.

Keyfest is a free virtual festival hosted by Casa, the bitcoin security and personal key management experts, which celebrates the past, present, and future of the technologies that ensure our digital autonomy, security, and privacy.

The event, which runs online from 5-7 January, 2021, comprises a series of fireside chats, rapid-fire discussions, and workshops to help attendees understand the crucial role that private key technology plays in securing our digital footprint, both today and in the years to come. The event programming is scheduled to follow the third-annual "Proof of Keys" day (January 3), a celebration encouraging investors to reclaim their monetary autonomy by moving their funds to a personal bitcoin storage solution.

Speakers including angel investor and entrepreneur Balaji S. Srinivasan, Avanti CEO Caitlin Long, and Human Rights Foundation Chief Strategy Officer Alex Gladstein, will join Casa's CTO Jameson Lopp and CEO Nick Neuman to provide answers to some of the burning questions surrounding the future of Bitcoin and digital privacy.

"Cryptographic keys are probably the most important technology of the digital age, but they rarely get the recognition they deserve," said Jameson / Nick. "Without cryptographic keys, online security or privacy simply wouldn't exist, and neither would the digital services we take for granted, whether it's shopping, banking or Bitcoin.

"The rise of Bitcoin has thrown the spotlight on cryptographic keys. But "personal keys," as we call them at Casa, as they relate to ownership of a person's Bitcoin is only the beginning: in the neathey will be crucial for a whole range of digital interactions, promising to transform free speech, digital surveillance, the future of finance and even the nature of government itself. That's why Casa invites everyone - from HODLers to investors, cypherpunks to new Bitcoiners - to celebrate personal keys and learn more about their role in securing our digital future," he continued.

The three-day event is structured around three themes exploring the past, present and future of cryptographic keys. The first day will examine the origins of cypherpunk, including how the vision and development of Bitcoin became a reality; day two discusses present day digitized finance, including its applications for Bitcoin custody and self-custody. The final day will look to the future, including how to create a more secure, trusted "digital utopia" through optimal key management practices.

Those interested in attending Keyfest can register via the Crowdcast event page. https://www.crowdcast.io/e/casa-presents-keyfest-/1?utm_source=newswir ...

About Casa

Casa is the secure home for your Bitcoin. The company builds tools at the forefront of Bitcoin self-custody, enabling individuals to take control of their wealth by holding their own Bitcoin private keys in an easy and secure manner. Casa is building for a future where self-custody is default, and every individual, family, and business can freely manage their own wealth and personal data. Learn more about Casa on our website.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New virtual conference hosted by Casa will unlock the secret of digital keys Keyfest explores how cryptographic keys will shape the future of digital privacy and security NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The worlds of Bitcoin and security technology converge in January to discuss the future of Bitcoin and explore …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Senecio Robotics awarded US$12 Million from the European Commission to address mosquito borne ...
Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Announce their Intention to Form a Joint Venture in the ...
Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire A 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project from ...
Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Poseidon Principles: 15 financial institutions disclose the climate alignment of their ship finance portfolios
Cantargia has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 564 million
America's Cultivation Corridor Launches Cultivo Virtual Academy
Global-10 PR Summit organized by iMARS Communications of Russia and the Russian Public Relations ...
NordVPN enters the Korean cybersecurity market
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments