Aroundtown SA announces successful refinancing of shorter-term bonds through repurchase and issuance of new 0% coupon bonds maturing 2026

16 December 2020

Aroundtown ("the Company" or "AT") announces the final results of its successful tender offer to the holders of its Series D (1.5% coupon, maturing 2022), Series E (1.5% coupon, maturing 2024), and Series 35 (1.375% coupon, maturing 2024) Straight Bonds (the "Bonds"). The Company has in total accepted €439 million in aggregate principle amount of tendered notes, of which €57 million of Series D, €271 million of Series E and €111 million of Series 35 Bonds. As more than 80% of the original principle amount of Series D and Series 35 Bonds will be repurchased, Aroundtown has the option to redeem the remaining outstanding amount of Series D and Series 35 Bonds, resulting in a total potential repurchase amount of approx. €570 million. The repurchase of the Bonds has been financed through the issuance of €1 billion of new Series 38 Straight Bonds, which have been issued at a coupon of 0% and mature in Q3 2026, resulting in a reduction of the Company's cost of debt while further optimizing its balanced debt maturity schedule.

AT's financial policy is to pro-actively manage its debt maturity schedule in order to refinance shorter term debt when markets provide favorable funding opportunities with longer maturities and lower rates.

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.