 

Aroundtown SA announces successful refinancing of shorter-term bonds through repurchase and issuance of new 0% coupon bonds maturing 2026

DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Real Estate/Bond
Aroundtown SA announces successful refinancing of shorter-term bonds through repurchase and issuance of new 0% coupon bonds maturing 2026

16.12.2020 / 17:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING OF SHORTER-TERM BONDS THROUGH REPURCHASE AND ISSUANCE OF NEW 0% COUPON BONDS MATURING 2026


16 December 2020

Aroundtown ("the Company" or "AT") announces the final results of its successful tender offer to the holders of its Series D (1.5% coupon, maturing 2022), Series E (1.5% coupon, maturing 2024), and Series 35 (1.375% coupon, maturing 2024) Straight Bonds (the "Bonds"). The Company has in total accepted €439 million in aggregate principle amount of tendered notes, of which €57 million of Series D, €271 million of Series E and €111 million of Series 35 Bonds. As more than 80% of the original principle amount of Series D and Series 35 Bonds will be repurchased, Aroundtown has the option to redeem the remaining outstanding amount of Series D and Series 35 Bonds, resulting in a total potential repurchase amount of approx. €570 million. The repurchase of the Bonds has been financed through the issuance of €1 billion of new Series 38 Straight Bonds, which have been issued at a coupon of 0% and mature in Q3 2026, resulting in a reduction of the Company's cost of debt while further optimizing its balanced debt maturity schedule.

AT's financial policy is to pro-actively manage its debt maturity schedule in order to refinance shorter term debt when markets provide favorable funding opportunities with longer maturities and lower rates.

About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

