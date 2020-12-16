Agilent Announces Webcasts for Investment Community

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced dates and times of two upcoming webcasts for the investment community.

Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern/11:25 a.m. Pacific

Presenter: Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern/8:40 a.m. Pacific

Presenter: Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO