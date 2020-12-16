 

Agilent Announces Webcasts for Investment Community

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020   

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced dates and times of two upcoming webcasts for the investment community.

Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference
 Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern/11:25 a.m. Pacific
Presenter: Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
 Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern/8:40 a.m. Pacific
Presenter: Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO

When they become available, links to join the webcast may be found in the “News & Events – Events” section of the Investor Relations portion of the Agilent website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Disclaimer

