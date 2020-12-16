 

Littelfuse to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on February 23

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today it will host a virtual investor and analyst event on February 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Interested parties can register for the event here or via the registration link on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com. Presentation materials will be posted, and archived webcast made available after the event.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

