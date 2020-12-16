ORBCOMM Named to Food Logistics 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

Recognizes the leading software and technology providers in the global food distribution industry

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been named by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, on the 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list. ORBCOMM was recognized as a FL100+ winner in eight categories, including Inventory Control, IoT, Mobile Technologies, Supply Chain Management, Systems Integration, Transportation Management Systems, Wireless Technologies and Yard Technologies. The 17th annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers award honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.



“We’re pleased to be recognized once again by Food Logistics on the 2020 FL100+ list, which is a testament to our long-time technology leadership in the global food distribution industry,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “In today’s challenging COVID-19 environment, business hasn’t stopped for our transportation customers, many of whom offer essential services and consider our industry-leading IoT solutions essential as a result. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s advanced IoT technology, transportation companies gain full visibility and compliance of their assets throughout the supply chain, enhancing customer service levels, increasing operational efficiency and ensuring the safety and integrity of their freight from the time it’s loaded to the time it’s delivered.”

“From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident,” says Maina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!”