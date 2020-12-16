Surrey Bancorp Declares Special Cash Dividend

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (“the Company”, Pink Sheets: SRYB) announced today that it has declared a special cash dividend of 10 cents ($0.10) per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend is payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. Ted Ashby, President/CEO of Surrey Bancorp, stated the dividend is based on the Company’s current operating results, its strong financial condition, and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.



Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, 1280 West Pine Street, and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Surrey Bank & Trust is engaged in the sale of insurance through its wholly owned subsidiary Surrey Investment Services, Inc. The insurance agency, dba SB&T Insurance, is located at 199 North Renfro Street in Mount Airy.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank . c om .

CONTACT: For additional information, please contact Ted Ashby, CEO, or Mark Towe, CFO (336) 783-3900