CN Announces Partnership for New Logistics Park in Alabama

First Phase of Project to Offer Shippers New Options for Shipping Bagged Plastic Resins from the Port of Mobile, Alabama

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with Alabama Export Railroad, and Ray-Mont Logistics, it is launching the first phase of a new, innovative, high-tech logistics park in Mobile, AL. expected to open in late 2021. The first phase of the project will be a facility for bagging and containerizing plastic pellets. This terminal will include two bagging lines with an annual capacity of 25,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units.



Strategically located in Mobile, the facility will provide customers with extensive export capacity to access Asian, Latin American, and European markets without warehousing costs or requiring double handling. This collaboration between CN, Alabama Export Railroad, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mississippi Export Railroad, and Ray-Mont Logistics will offer shippers an alternative solution to maintain a steady supply chain and to get their products to global markets from the Port of Mobile.