 

CN Announces Partnership for New Logistics Park in Alabama

First Phase of Project to Offer Shippers New Options for Shipping Bagged Plastic Resins from the Port of Mobile, Alabama

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with Alabama Export Railroad, and Ray-Mont Logistics, it is launching the first phase of a new, innovative, high-tech logistics park in Mobile, AL. expected to open in late 2021. The first phase of the project will be a facility for bagging and containerizing plastic pellets. This terminal will include two bagging lines with an annual capacity of 25,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units.

Strategically located in Mobile, the facility will provide customers with extensive export capacity to access Asian, Latin American, and European markets without warehousing costs or requiring double handling. This collaboration between CN, Alabama Export Railroad, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mississippi Export Railroad, and Ray-Mont Logistics will offer shippers an alternative solution to maintain a steady supply chain and to get their products to global markets from the Port of Mobile.

“With this new project CN is committed to enabling growth and success for our partners and our customers. CN is once again using the strength of its unique tri-coastal network, and close collaboration with its supply chain partners, to help customers win in their markets. This logistics park will service customers across our network and the first phase will specifically serve the demand for bagging and stuffing plastic resin containers which is on the rise in the US.”
- James Cairns, Senior Vice President, Rail Centric Supply Chain at CN

“Alabama Export Railroad is pleased to announce its role in the development of a new resin bagging and export facility in Mobile. Along with our core partners Canadian National and Ray-Mont Logistics, we believe this project represents the first step toward the establishment of a multi-commodity logistics hub, which will serve producers and global markets for decades to come. Our interest in pursuing this intermodal opportunity is due in part to the continued federal and state investments at the Port of Mobile, as well as the recent announcement of additional container capacity at APM Terminals.”

