

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.12.2020 / 17:21

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Franz-Georg Last name(s): von Busse

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ekosem-Agrar AG

b) LEI

391200WTQVLQB0ZX9V75

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A2YNR08

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 995.01 EUR 15920.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 995.0100 EUR 15920.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

