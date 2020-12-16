 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2020 / 17:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Franz-Georg
Last name(s): von Busse

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ekosem-Agrar AG

b) LEI
391200WTQVLQB0ZX9V75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2YNR08

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
998.50 EUR 24962.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
998.5000 EUR 24962.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de

 
