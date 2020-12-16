 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 17:30  |  24   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 10, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management issued a research report on the Company entitled “Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter’: A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients’ lives[.]”

On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up research report entitled “Is Penumbra’s core scientific research authored by a fake person?: The incredible story of Penumbra’s Dr. Antik Bose[.]” The follow-up report alleged that some of the Company’s scientific research appear to have been incorrectly credited or even authored by a fake individual.

On this news, Penumbra’s share price fell $19.95 per share, or almost 9%, to close at $204.07 per share on December 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On December 15, 2020, after the market closed, Penumbra announced that it was voluntarily “recalling its JET 7 Xtra Flex because the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use[, which] may result in potential vessel damage, and subsequent patient injury or death.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during afterhours trading on December 15, 2020.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Penumbra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Penumbra Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Penumbra Inc. A14Y65 PEN: Lohnender Short?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder who …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of $500 Million 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
The Hackett Group Announces Change In Fourth Quarter Dividend Payment Date To December 30, 2020
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:00 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors
10.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors
10.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors
09.12.20
STOCK ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" Or The "Company") (NYSE: PEN) and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm
09.12.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.12.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses; Encourages Investors with Losses Over $100K to Seek Counsel – PEN
08.12.20
STOCK ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" Or The "Company") (NYSE: PEN) and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm
20.11.20
Penumbra’s Newest Generation of Indigo Aspiration System Receives FDA Clearance for Pulmonary Embolism

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:44 Uhr
11
Penumbra Inc. A14Y65 PEN: Lohnender Short?