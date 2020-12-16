The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEN ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 10, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management issued a research report on the Company entitled “Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter’: A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients’ lives[.]”

On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up research report entitled “Is Penumbra’s core scientific research authored by a fake person?: The incredible story of Penumbra’s Dr. Antik Bose[.]” The follow-up report alleged that some of the Company’s scientific research appear to have been incorrectly credited or even authored by a fake individual.

On this news, Penumbra’s share price fell $19.95 per share, or almost 9%, to close at $204.07 per share on December 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On December 15, 2020, after the market closed, Penumbra announced that it was voluntarily “recalling its JET 7 Xtra Flex because the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use[, which] may result in potential vessel damage, and subsequent patient injury or death.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during afterhours trading on December 15, 2020.

