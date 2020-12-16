 

Workday Global Study Organizations Forecast Spike in Digital Revenue as CEOs Champion Digital Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 17:17  |  36   |   |   

One-in-Three Executives Project 75% of Revenue to Come from Digital in Next Three Years;

Forecast Triples Since 2019 Study

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today released initial findings of its global executive survey “Organizational Agility: Roadmap to Digital Acceleration” exploring the state of digital initiatives and organizational agility.

In a year that started with a global health crisis triggering economic and geopolitical disruption, agility became a defining hallmark for success, according to the study. Workday surveyed more than 1,000 C-suite executives and business leaders to identify key challenges and opportunities across the offices of the CEO, chief financial officer (CFO), chief human resources officer (CHRO), and chief information officer (CIO) in adopting digital best practices for greater organizational agility. The survey results indicate that business leaders plan to accelerate digital initiatives, with one-third noting that the single change that would improve organizational resilience with future crises is accelerated rates of digital growth.

Key highlights of the survey include:

  • Digital revenues dominate and are accelerating. Over one-third of firms expect 75% or more of their revenue to come from digital (either digital products or traditional goods sold via online means) in three years’ time. This has tripled since 2019, where just one-in-10 firms had the same projection.
  • Changing tools is easier than changing minds and habits. While more than half of organizations (56%) say their technology is compatible with digital transformation goals, just 16% say the same about their company’s culture. Without additional emphasis on employees and culture, organizations run the risk of not getting the desired returns on technology investments.
  • Agility extends to technology investment. More than three-quarters (77%) of firms now report that their organization is fast to act on failing investments in new technology (technology that isn’t successfully deployed or used)—up from 70% in 2019.
  • Continuous planning emerges as a new best practice. With nearly half (43%) the respondents having embraced continuous planning prior to the pandemic, three core enablers signal success: access to data, deployment of smart technologies, and an agile culture.

The report details strategies for organizations to overcome barriers to adopting digital technologies to achieve greater organizational agility. These include creating an adaptable culture, investing in smart technologies to increase digital revenue growth, ensuring real-time data is accessible for decision making, and leveraging cross-functional teams to boost upskilling and reskilling to empower employees.

Seite 1 von 3
Workday (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workday Global Study Organizations Forecast Spike in Digital Revenue as CEOs Champion Digital Initiatives One-in-Three Executives Project 75% of Revenue to Come from Digital in Next Three Years; Forecast Triples Since 2019 Study PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Workday als ein Leader im Gartner Magic Quadrant für Cloud HCM Suiten für Unternehmen mit mehr als 1.000 Mitarbeitern benannt
28.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 48/20
24.11.20
Workday Executives to Present Virtually at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
23.11.20
New Global Study from Workday Finds Organizations Are Accelerating Digital Plans and Upgrading Sourcing and Supplier Management
19.11.20
Workday Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
15
Workday Inc.