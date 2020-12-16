Gentherm to Participate in Virtual 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The presentation will begin at 12:25 pm PT (3:25 pm ET).



There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at www.gentherm.com.