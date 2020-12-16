 

DGAP-Adhoc STEMMER IMAGING raises earnings forecast for the full year

Puchheim, December 16, 2020

Puchheim, December 16, 2020 - Based on preliminary results for the month of November and the present revenue development in December, the Management Board of STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) is today adjusting its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020 upwards.

Based on a more precise full-year revenue level of EUR 104 to 105 million (last forecast: EUR 100 to 105 million), the operating result (EBITDA) in the present financial year is currently expected to be between EUR 5.5 to 6.5 million (last forecast: EUR 3 to 5 million) and thus in the upper half of the forecast of April 21, 2020 (EUR 3 to 7 million).

Due to the late lockdown in the company's key markets and the simultaneous easing of Covid-19 restrictions in other important regions in Europe, customers were able to complete their projects at the end of the year, which resulted in project call-offs with a higher-margin share of value added services for STEMMER IMAGING. At the same time, the measures implemented in the third quarter to focus the company on its strategic goals are supporting the continued positive earnings trend.


Contact:

STEMMER IMAGING AG
Arne Dehn
Chief Executive Officer
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Phone: +49 89 80902-196
ir@stemmer-imaging.com
www.stemmer-imaging.com

