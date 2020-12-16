 

SergeFerrari Group Announces its 2021 Financial Calendar

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 17:45  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 - SEFER) (Paris:SEFER) a leading global manufacturer of innovative flexible composite materials marketed under the SergeFerrari and Verseidag brands, listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C, today announces its 2021 financial calendar.

Events

Dates*

2020 Full-year annual revenue

January 27, 2021

2020 Full-year results

March 11, 2021

2021 First quarter revenue

April 27, 2021

Annual General Meeting

May 19, 2021

2021 First-half revenue

July 27, 2021

2021 First-half results

September 6, 2021

2021 Third-quarter revenue

October 26, 2021

(*): These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.

ABOUT THE SERGE FERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group designs, develops, and manufactures innovative composite materials for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. Marketing its products under two brands, Serge Ferrari and Verseidag, the Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures and Solar Protection. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.
In 2019, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €189 million, 75% of which was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group share is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

SergeFerrari Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SergeFerrari Group Announces its 2021 Financial Calendar Regulatory News: SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 - SEFER) (Paris:SEFER) a leading global manufacturer of innovative flexible composite materials marketed under the SergeFerrari and Verseidag brands, listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of $500 Million 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
The Hackett Group Announces Change In Fourth Quarter Dividend Payment Date To December 30, 2020
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity