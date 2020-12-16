SergeFerrari Group Announces its 2021 Financial Calendar

Dates*

2020 Full-year annual revenue January 27, 2021

2020 Full-year results March 11, 2021

2021 First quarter revenue April 27, 2021

Annual General Meeting May 19, 2021

2021 First-half revenue July 27, 2021

2021 First-half results September 6, 2021

2021 Third-quarter revenue October 26, 2021

(*): These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.

ABOUT THE SERGE FERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group designs, develops, and manufactures innovative composite materials for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. Marketing its products under two brands, Serge Ferrari and Verseidag, the Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures and Solar Protection. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

In 2019, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €189 million, 75% of which was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group share is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

