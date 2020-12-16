Freddie Mac Prices $585 Million Multifamily KG-Deal, K-G04

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $585 million in K Certificates (K-G04 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 23, 2020.



KG-Deals are the environmental and social impact series of Freddie Mac’s K-Deal program. They exclusively securitize loans made through the company’s Green Advantage program.