 

Freddie Mac Prices $585 Million Multifamily KG-Deal, K-G04

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $585 million in K Certificates (K-G04 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 23, 2020.

KG-Deals are the environmental and social impact series of Freddie Mac’s K-Deal program. They exclusively securitize loans made through the company’s Green Advantage program.

K-G04 Pricing
Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average Life
(Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $56.000 6.80 S+24 0.84500% 0.83867% $99.9951
A-2 $529.616 9.76 S+30 1.48700% 1.15480% $102.9928
X1 $585.616 9.26 T+175 0.85428% 2.59044% $7.0907
X3 $47.482 9.67 T+410 2.62989% 4.97830% $20.2583

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
  • Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., CastleOak Securities, L.P., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Related Links

The K-G04 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KG04 Mortgage Trust (K-G04 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-G04 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-G04 Certificates.

