Freddie Mac Prices $585 Million Multifamily KG-Deal, K-G04
MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The
company expects to issue approximately $585 million in K Certificates (K-G04 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 23, 2020.
KG-Deals are the environmental and social impact series of Freddie Mac’s K-Deal program. They exclusively securitize loans made through the company’s Green Advantage program.
|K-G04 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average Life
(Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$56.000
|6.80
|S+24
|0.84500%
|0.83867%
|$99.9951
|A-2
|$529.616
|9.76
|S+30
|1.48700%
|1.15480%
|$102.9928
|X1
|$585.616
|9.26
|T+175
|0.85428%
|2.59044%
|$7.0907
|X3
|$47.482
|9.67
|T+410
|2.62989%
|4.97830%
|$20.2583
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
- Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., CastleOak Securities, L.P., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Related Links
- The K-G04 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kg04oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
- Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages
- More information about KG-Deal program
The K-G04 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KG04 Mortgage Trust (K-G04 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-G04 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-G04 Certificates.
0 Kommentare