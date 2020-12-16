 

Pennsylvania American Water Premieres New Video to Remind Customers to Keep Fats, Oils and Grease from Crashing Your Holiday Parties

Pennsylvania American Water is asking customers to forget about the “Grinch” and “Cousin Eddie” this holiday season and remember that fats, oils and grease (FOG) can be the real party crashers at your celebrations through a new animated video. This festive trio, complete with their holiday flair and ugly sweaters, are up to no good at a holiday party until the hosts learn how to properly dispose of them.

“The animation is a novel and fun way of drawing attention to FOG and its impacts in the home and on sewer systems, plus the adverse effects it can have on the environment if the overflow enters our rivers, lakes, and streams,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “We encourage our customers to keep these uninvited guests away from their homes this holiday season with directions on how to properly dispose of FOG.”

The animated video is approximately one minute and 20-seconds and was inspired by holiday cartoons to highlight the simple steps that customers can take to defend their drains against FOG. Watch the video on the company’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/jq_h5oMcZFY.

Doran added, “This has been a challenging year for everyone. We’re using humor and relatable moments to encourage customers to prevent inconveniences in the home and the environment associated with the improper disposal of FOG.”

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

