Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         …

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Atos SE
Name and address of the Company : River Ouest
80 Quai Voltaire
