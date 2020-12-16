Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights



OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')



16 December 2020



PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 16 December 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 760,519 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 44.8 pence per share.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 319,022,299 Ordinary 10p Shares.



