 

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Formal transfer of shares to the management and the major investor as part of the disbanding of Fontus

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Formal transfer of shares to the management and the major investor as part of the disbanding of Fontus

16.12.2020 / 18:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Formal transfer of shares to the management and the major investor as part of the disbanding of Fontus

Acquisition vehicle Fontus Invest to be disbanded as of 14 December 2020 | The shares held by Fontus are to be transferred to shareholders | No change in beneficial ownership and unchanged commitment by the management and the major investor

Dortmund, 16 December 2020 | Fontus Invest GmbH (Fontus), an acquisition vehicle through which Co-CEO and CFO Georg Griesemann and COO Jens Stolze, as well as Obotritia Capital hold shares in Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo), will be disbanded as of 14 December 2020. The shares held in Fontus will then be transferred in full to their previous shareholders (Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH, CMG Investment GmbH and BTS Invest GmbH) or the persons behind them. The transfer of the shares is of a purely formal nature, the management and the major investor will remain invested and committed for the long term.

Fontus holds 1,066,411 shares in Compleo, which represents 31.15% of Compleo's total share capital. On the basis of a corresponding shareholders' agreement, these shares will now be transferred proportionately to all shareholders with the disbanding of Fontus. More specifically, 693,167 shares are attributable to Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH and 186,622 shares each to CMG Investment GmbH and BTS Invest GmbH. Thus, after this transaction, Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH and thus its owner Obotritia Capital will hold 20.25% of Compleo shares. CMG Investment GmbH as well as BTS Invest GmbH, with their respective beneficial owners Georg Griesemann and Jens Stolze, will each hold 5.45%. The current lock-up agreements from the IPO will remain unchanged after the transaction.

Disclaimer

