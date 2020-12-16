Rimini Street Wins Three Gold Pillar World Awards for Great Workplace of the Year in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Latin America

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has been recognized for three gold awards in the 5th Annual 2020 Pillar World Awards, all in the “Great Workplace of the Year” category with one win each for the Company’s operations in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Rimini Street was also the recipient of the “Grand Winners” award for winning these three coveted gold awards. The Pillar World Awards program honors the best employers, employees and HR achievements and professionals from around the world who help create and drive best places to work. The Pillar World Award winners were honored in a virtual ceremony on December 10, 2020.

