Rimini Street Wins Three Gold Pillar World Awards for Great Workplace of the Year in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Latin America
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has been recognized for three gold awards in the 5th Annual 2020 Pillar World Awards, all in the “Great Workplace of the Year” category with one win each for the Company’s operations in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Rimini Street was also the recipient of the “Grand Winners” award for winning these three coveted gold awards. The Pillar World Awards program honors the best employers, employees and HR achievements and professionals from around the world who help create and drive best places to work. The Pillar World Award winners were honored in a virtual ceremony on December 10, 2020.
Rimini Street Wins Three Gold Pillar World Awards for Great Workplace of the Year in the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Latin America (Graphic: Business Wire)
Employee Relations and Talent Management Activities Support Business Growth
Rimini Street recognizes employee engagement and corporate culture are key in any organization to support growth and success. With more than 1,300 employees across 20 countries of operation, the Company operates globally with complete transparency and encourages a culture of shared success – what is built together, is celebrated together. Rimini Street earned its Great Workplace of the Year designations through a number of initiatives undertaken by the Company over the last year including launching its new “Leadership Path to Success” curriculum for its global leadership team, designed to skill-up managers across the organization and create a common leadership language and employee engagement strategies. The Company was also recognized for its sabbatical program for 10 years of service, strong benefits package and its Global Employee Assistance Program, which aids employees during times of crisis providing mental, physical, social and financial well-being support.
