Kvika banki hf. completes auction of bills

Kvika banki hf. has concluded an offering of three, six and nine months bills in new series. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 2,320 million and offers were accepted for ISK 600 million in the series KVB 21 0322 at a simple rate of 1,20%, ISK 600 million in the series KVB 21 0621 at a simple rate of 1,60% and ISK 820 million in the series KVB 21 0921 at a simple rate of 1,80%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in next week.