 

Kvika banki hf. completes auction of bills

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 18:11  |  43   |   |   

Kvika banki hf. has concluded an offering of  three, six and nine months bills in new series. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 2,320 million and offers were accepted for ISK 600 million in the series KVB 21 0322 at a simple rate of 1,20%, ISK 600 million in the series KVB 21 0621 at a simple rate of 1,60% and ISK 820 million in the series KVB 21 0921 at a simple rate of 1,80%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in next week.


Kvika Banki 7,50 % bis 08/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. completes auction of bills Kvika banki hf. has concluded an offering of  three, six and nine months bills in new series. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 2,320 million and offers were accepted for ISK 600 million in the series KVB 21 0322 at a simple rate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
Air Canada Announces Offering of Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:59 Uhr
Kvika banki hf.: Financial Calendar 2021
15.12.20
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital
14.12.20
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
04.12.20
Kvika banki hf.: Major shareholder announcement
03.12.20
Kvika banki hf.: Major shareholder announcement
30.11.20
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital
26.11.20
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
25.11.20
Kvika banki hf.: Kvika banki, TM and Lykill Merge
19.11.20
Kvika banki hf.: Increase in issue of KVB 19 01 and KVB 20 01