 

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces Special Distribution for the year 2020

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the special distribution of CDN$0.19124 per Class A unit. The special distribution will be paid in cash on or before December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 23, 2020.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca


