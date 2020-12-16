Final result of conversions

 

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

Result of conversions
                                                    

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (“B&G Holding” or the “Company”) today announces the result of the facility to convert existing holdings of:

  • Euro Shares in the Company ("Euro Shares") into Sterling Shares in the Company ("Sterling Shares"); and
  • Sterling Shares into Euro Shares,

(together the "Conversions") for the 30 November 2020 conversion calculation date (the “November Conversion Calculation Date").

Conversion requests

The aggregate number of shares for which conversion request forms were received for the November Conversion Calculation Date was:

3,490 Euro shares
10,588 Sterling shares

Conversion ratios

The net asset values per share as at the November Conversion Calculation Date were: The spot currency conversion rates as at the November Conversion Calculation Date were: On the basis of the above, the conversion ratios are as follows:
Euro Shares: € 25.1855 Euro GBP: 0.895996 1.0164450 Sterling Shares for every one Euro Share
Sterling Shares: £ 22.2011 Euro GBP: 0.895996 0.9838210 Euro Shares for every one Sterling Share

As a result of the Conversions, the number of Euro Shares will be increase by 6,925 shares.
As a result of the Conversions, the number of Sterling Shares will be decreased by 7,042 shares.

Results of conversion

As a result of the Conversions, the issued share capital of B&G Holding was on 30 November 2020:

13,968,703 Euro Shares
294,494 Sterling Shares

Next conversion

The next conversion possibility will be announced in November 2021. Shareholders wishing to convert between share classes should complete the appropriate conversion request form, which is available from the Company's website www.bgholdingltd.com.

Disclaimer

