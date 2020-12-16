Final result of conversions
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582
Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327
Result of conversions
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (“B&G Holding” or the “Company”) today announces the result of the facility to convert existing holdings of:
- Euro Shares in the Company ("Euro Shares") into Sterling Shares in the Company ("Sterling Shares"); and
- Sterling Shares into Euro Shares,
(together the "Conversions") for the 30 November 2020 conversion calculation date (the “November Conversion Calculation Date").
Conversion requests
The aggregate number of shares for which conversion request forms were received for the November Conversion Calculation Date was:
3,490 Euro shares
10,588 Sterling shares
Conversion ratios
|The net asset values per share as at the November Conversion Calculation Date were:
|The spot currency conversion rates as at the November Conversion Calculation Date were:
|On the basis of the above, the conversion ratios are as follows:
|Euro Shares: € 25.1855
|Euro GBP: 0.895996
|1.0164450 Sterling Shares for every one Euro Share
|Sterling Shares: £ 22.2011
|Euro GBP: 0.895996
|0.9838210 Euro Shares for every one Sterling Share
As a result of the Conversions, the number of Euro Shares will be increase by 6,925 shares.
As a result of the Conversions, the number of Sterling Shares will be decreased by 7,042 shares.
Results of conversion
As a result of the Conversions, the issued share capital of B&G Holding was on 30 November 2020:
13,968,703 Euro Shares
294,494 Sterling Shares
Next conversion
The next conversion possibility will be announced in November 2021. Shareholders wishing to convert between share classes should complete the appropriate conversion request form, which is available from the Company's website www.bgholdingltd.com.
