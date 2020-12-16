Hello Pal Announces Release of 1-On-1 Video Matching Service and VIP Membership System

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, social messaging and language learning mobile apps, is pleased to announce the launch of its one-on-one video matching service as well as a VIP membership system.

Expanding on the Company's successful introduction of video livestreaming a year ago, the Company has introduced a one-on-one video matching service to allow its users to easily meet other users directly through one-one-one live video chat. Users who wish to explore this new way of meeting other users are matched with other similar users, enabling users to quickly and efficiently find others to video chat with.

Launched alongside this new feature is a VIP membership system, where users can subscribe for VIP membership which provides a host of additional perks and functionality to enhance not just the one-one video matching experience, such as targeted matching and video matching chat durations, but also to enhance the experience throughout the Hello Pal app, such as access to unlimited translation. Users can subscribe for VIP membership for different prices and durations, ranging from CAD $3.35 for a week to CAD $64 for a year.

"We are excited to bring this new feature to Hello Pal as it allows our users another way of quickly conversing with other users from all over the world," said Adega Zhou, President of Hello Pal. "Although the service is still in an early phase of rollout, we believe this has the potential to be a highly used feature within our platform, especially after we have finished enhancing the service's functionality and tweaking the user experience according to user feedback."

The introduction of the VIP membership system also marks a new revenue model and revenue stream for the Company, in addition to the revenue stream currently generated through user top-ups from the livestreaming service introduced last year.

"We have just planted a new seed in terms of revenue growth, which we fully expect to blossom and bear fruit for us next year," said the Company's CEO and Founder, KL Wong. "The VIP membership revenue stream not only gives us a new revenue model, but will also significantly improve our margins going forward," he added.