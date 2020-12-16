Citycon decided on a quarterly distribution

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.1250 per share will be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the repayment 18 December 2020. The equity repayment will be paid on 30 December 2020. On 28 May 2020 it was announced that in 2020 the Board of Directors will use a maximum total amount of EUR 0.5375 per share from its total dividend and equity repayment authorization of EUR 0.65 per share from the Annual General Meeting 2020. Following the asset distribution on 30 December 2020, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total dividend and equity repayment of EUR 0.5375 per share during the year 2020 according to the May announcement.

