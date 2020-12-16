 

Citycon decided on a quarterly distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 18:42  |  52   |   |   

HELSINKI, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ   Inside information  16 December 2020 at 19:30 hrs

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.1250 per share will be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the repayment 18 December 2020. The equity repayment will be paid on 30 December 2020.

On 28 May 2020 it was announced that in 2020 the Board of Directors will use a maximum total amount of EUR 0.5375 per share from its total dividend and equity repayment authorization of EUR 0.65 per share from the Annual General Meeting 2020. Following the asset distribution on 30 December 2020, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total dividend and equity repayment of EUR 0.5375 per share during the year 2020 according to the May announcement.

Helsinki, 16 December 2020

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Eero Sihvonen, Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel. +358 50 557 9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-decided-on-a-quarterly-distribution,c3256229



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citycon decided on a quarterly distribution HELSINKI, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CITYCON OYJ   Inside information  16 December 2020 at 19:30 hrs The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that an equity …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Senecio Robotics awarded US$12 Million from the European Commission to address mosquito borne ...
Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Announce their Intention to Form a Joint Venture in the ...
Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire A 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project from ...
Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Poseidon Principles: 15 financial institutions disclose the climate alignment of their ship finance portfolios
Cantargia has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 564 million
America's Cultivation Corridor Launches Cultivo Virtual Academy
Global-10 PR Summit organized by iMARS Communications of Russia and the Russian Public Relations ...
NordVPN enters the Korean cybersecurity market
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments