 

Alabama Professional Bail Bonding Board Website Receives International Gold Award

Alabama Professional Bail Bonding Board’s official website, apbb.alabama.gov, has received a gold award from the prestigious Marcom Award competition. The website, designed and newly launched by NIC Alabama, prioritizes content organization and increased usability.

The site design focuses on strategically placed featured items and various visual tools to minimize user clicks and improve the user experience. The site homepage features a large image used to highlight interchangeable text, as well as a separate section for frequently asked licensure questions. Visitors can take advantage of the sitewide search option to quickly access pertinent board information.

While visiting the website, users have access to:

  • Licensure applications and information
  • Complaint submissions
  • Ability to download and review administrative code and law

About the Marcom Awards

The MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals.

Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

About NIC Alabama

NIC Alabama is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

