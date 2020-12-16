Missouri American Water to Provide Additional Utility Bill Assistance

The H2O Help to Others Program provides emergency assistance for customers who have experienced financial hardship. Funds are made available through a partnership between Missouri American Water and the state’s community action agencies.

Families falling behind on paying their water and sewer bills may now qualify for additional assistance through Missouri American Water’s H2O Help to Others Program TM .

“We want to help our customers as COVID-19 continues to impact our state,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “While water is typically one of the lowest utility bills, we know it’s not the only one our customers manage. That’s why we’re providing additional funding to partnering community action agencies to help people get through these challenging times.”

Missouri American Water customers with incomes up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level may apply for water and sewer bill assistance grants of up to $250 by contacting their local community action agency.

“We have seen a record number of people asking for help this year, and many individuals are still unable to return to work or are working reduced hours,” said Georgie Donahue, CCAP, Program Administration Director of Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Inc. (CAASTLC). “Missouri American Water’s grant is a lifeline that will help residents have continued access to clean water and sewer service.”

The Community Action Agencies’ trained caseworkers determine the needs of families and individuals who must be Missouri American Water customers in order to receive assistance.

“I think it is great that Missouri American Water is releasing additional funding in the current situation and hopefully it will make a difference in assisting families that have been affected by COVID-19,” said Mary Endicott, CCAP, Community Services Director of Missouri Valley Community Action Agency.

Missouri American Water reminds customers that an enhanced installment plan, which allows past-due balances to be paid over an extended period of time, is also available to both residential and non-residential customers. Details can be found on the company’s website at: https://amwater.com/moaw/customer-service-billing/payment-assistance-p ....

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified nonprofit endeavors.

Community Action Agency of St. Louis County Inc. (CAASTLC)

CAASTLC is part of a national network of federally funded Community Action Agencies (CAAs), created by the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. CAAs administer various programs on community levels to assist low-income people out of poverty conditions. Nationwide, CAAs help 11.5 million people toward self-sufficiency. CAASTLC is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation that has provided services in St. Louis County for 50 years.

Missouri Valley Community Action Agency

Missouri Valley Community Action Agency's mission is to engage communities and focus members to end poverty. We do this by engaging and equipping the community toward the goal of eradicating poverty.

