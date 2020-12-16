Edf Group Revises Upwards Its Ebitda Target for 2020
|
PRESS RELEASE
16 December 2020
EDF GROUP REVISES UPWARDS ITS EBITDA TARGET FOR 2020
The level of the nuclear output in France for 2020 is expected at circa 335TWh.
The Group’s Ebitda target for 2020 is revised upwards at 16 billion euros or slightly above.
This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com
A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: genera-tion, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.9 million customers(1), 28.8 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2019. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.
(1) The customers were counted at the end of 2019 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.
