Casino Group announces the success of its two financing transactions announced on December 9 in the context of the reinforcement of its financial structure:

The placement of a €400 million 6.625% unsecured bond maturing in January 2026. This marks Casino’s first unsecured bond issuance since January 2018;

The tap of €225 million of the Term Loan B of maturity January 2024, with a price of 99.75% of nominal.

This financing totals €625 million, which is above the €500 million initially targeted, thanks to over-subscription from a diversified investor base.

This financing (€625 million), combined with the proceeds from the Leader Price disposal together with the cash in the segregated account (€735 million), will finance the current tender offer to buy 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 notes, for a maximum amount of €1.35 billion. The results of the tender offer will be communicated to the market on December 21.

The cash raised and potentially not used during the tender offer will be credited to the segregated account dedicated to repayment of debt in the future.

This press release does not constitute an offer to subscribe for the new bonds nor an invitation to participate in the tender offer in or from any country or jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer would be unlawful under the applicable laws and regulations.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EU Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to retail investors in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by EU Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise make them available to a retail investor in the EEA or in the United Kingdom has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.